Amazon Prime Day: October’s ‘Big Deal Days’ kicks off for next 48 hours

article

Amazon ’s second Prime sale this year has kicked off ahead of the holiday season .

Amazon's Prime Day event in July was its biggest two-day event in history and the single largest sales day in company history, FOX Business reported .

The next 48-hour Big Deal Days event kicked off October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through October 11.

Amazon says shoppers around the world can score deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys ahead of the holidays. Though, as in previous sales, you must be a Prime member to access the deals.

New deals will be released as often as every five minutes during select periods.

Amazon gave a preview as to what some of the deals will be:

Save up to 65% on select eero Mesh Wifi Systems; up to 60% on select Fire TV and Blink devices; up to 50% on select Ring bundles; up to 45% on select kids devices and bundles, select Echo bundles, and select Fire tablet bundles; and up to 35% on select Kindle e-reader bundles

Save up to 60% on select floorcare from Bissell and iRobot

Save up to 60% on select, Amazon-exclusive apparel, shoes, accessories, and handbags from The Drop

Save up to 55% on select ASICS women’s and men’s running shoes

Save up to 50% on select products from Sony

Save up to 50% on select GreenPan cookware

Save up to 50% on select shoes from Hey Dude, Koolaburra by UGG, and Frye

Save up to 40% on select Ninja blenders, cookware, and coffee makers

Save up to 35% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save up to 30% on select KitchenAid stand and mini stand mixers

Save up to 30% on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Save up to 30% on select premium skincare and haircare products from Clarins, Color Wow, Innisfree, Living Proof, T3, Sunday Riley, LANEIGE, Sulwhasoo, and AMOREPACIFIC

Save up to 30% on select dolls, sets, and toys from Barbie, LEGO, Squishmallows, Squishville, PicassoTiles, and MAGNA-TILES

Save up to 30% on Peloton Bike, Bike+, Guide, accessories, and select apparel

Save up to 30% on select camera items and accessories from Fujifilm

Save up to 30% on select non-alcoholic beverages from Betty Buzz by Blake Lively and Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor

Save up to 30% on select kitchenware items from the Ayesha Curry Home Collection

Save up to 30% on select, Amazon-exclusive men’s, women’s, and kids’ fashion from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's

Save up to 30% on seasonal prep and decor items, including wreaths, garlands, candles, decorative lights, and Halloween costumes

Save up to 30% on select Stasher reusable bags and bowls

Save up to 25% on select mattresses from Casper

Save up to 25% on select laptops and monitors from HP and Acer

Save 20% when spending $40 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands

Save up to 15% on select Cookware by Martha Stewart

Save up to 15% (up to $200) on Pre-Loved items from What Goes Around Comes Around, including styles by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci

This story was reported from Detroit.