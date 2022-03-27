Riverside ambulance worker arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen

A Wildomar man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen during a medical transport on an ambulance, and it is believed there may be additional victims, according to the Southwest Sheriff's Station.

An investigation revealed the suspect, 22-year-old Jason Anderson, an employee of American Medical Response (AMR) transportation company, sexually assaulted and solicited sex acts from a teen in the back of an ambulance while he was on duty during a medical transport.

jason anderson booking

Anderson was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center for sex assault-related charges with a minor and is being held on $75,000 bail.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department believes there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to call Investigator Wesley Martinelli from the Southwest Sheriff's Station at 951-696-3006.

