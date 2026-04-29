Harley Feldman: Father of Allison Feldman dies after daughter's murderer was found guilty

The Brief We have learned that Harley Feldman, the father of Allison Feldman, has died. Allison Feldman was killed at her Scottsdale home in 2015, and the person responsible was recently found guilty of murder.



Just weeks after Ian Mitcham was found guilty of killing Allison Feldman, we have learned that the murder victim's father, Harley Feldman, has died.

The backstory:

Harley was originally from Minnesota, but he had lived in the Phoenix area for nearly a decade, after Allison was found murdered inside her home back in 2015.

Mitcham was arrested in 2018 in connection with Allison's murder. Mitcham was identified as the suspect via familial DNA. That later became the subject of a legal battle, as the DNA profile of Mitcham was created using a vial of blood that was collected as part of a separate and unrelated case that also involved Mitcham. The state's Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the DNA evidence can be used.

Mitcham was found guilty of murdering Allison on April 9, 2026.

"It's been a long haul," Harley said after Mitcham was found guilty of murdering Allison. "I've done this for Allison all the way, and we won today."

At the time, Harley said that with the guilty verdict, Allison's death has now been avenged in the best way possible. He also said at the time that while Mitcham's sentencing will bring justice, it will never bring full closure.

"The problem is we have the life sentence," said Harley at the time. "We'll never have her back, and that's the really hard part."

What we don't know:

A cause of death for Harley has not been released.

What's next:

Mitcham is awaiting sentencing.