Fourth of July pet safety: Arizona experts urge tracking chip updates before fireworks

The Brief Microchipping a pet provides a permanent identification tool that can make a life-saving difference if an animal gets loose without a collar. The Arizona Animal Welfare League reports that microchipped pets are three times more likely to be successfully reunited with their families after getting lost. Updating registration information is critical ahead of the Fourth of July because fireworks and commotion cause a high volume of pets to go missing.



June is National Microchipping Month, highlighting a small change that can make a life-saving difference for a furry best friend.

What we know:

"Let's say your pet gets out of your house, and they don't have their collar on that has that ID on there. Whoever finds them can bring them to a vet or shelter and have them scanned, and that information can be pulled up, and you can get connected back to them," said Kimberly Root, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League reports that microchipped pets are three times more likely to be reunited with their families after getting lost.

"It's pretty much just like a vaccine. It goes in between their shoulder blades, plants a chip, and there you go," said Root.

What they're saying:

The procedure serves as an essential way to keep a pet safe year-round, but it is especially timely with the Fourth of July around the corner.

"A lot of pets go missing with fireworks, a lot of commotion, pets to get out," said Root. "This is a prime time for owners to make sure that contact information is up-to-date if your pet is microchipped."

Dig deeper:

Other ways to prepare a puppy for firework celebrations include keeping them on a leash, giving them a quiet room to relax in and maintaining a barrier to the door if hosting guests, so the animal cannot escape. It is important to make sure they are set up to be comfortable, as it can be an anxiety-inducing time for pets.

What you can do:

Pet owners can call a veterinarian or a local shelter to set up a microchipping appointment. It is critical to keep contact information updated following a move or a change in phone numbers so a furry friend can always find their way home.