Arizona company's security film protects police, schools

The Brief A Phoenix-based company, American Defense Structures, is gaining national attention for its protective window film and ballistic packages used in police cruisers, schools, and other buildings. The products, which include a film that can prevent glass from shattering and a lightweight ballistic sheet for officers, are designed to deter attackers and slow down entry, and have already been credited with saving lives.



An Arizona company is making waves nationally with a unique security product that is now being used to protect schools, police cruisers and more.

What we know:

American Defense Structures, a Phoenix-based company, has created a protective film that is applied to windows and glass doors to prevent them from shattering.

The company also creates a ballistics package for vehicle doors, which is an unseen security feature.

"It's a ballistic package that's inside the door. You have no idea it's there," said David Fair of American Defense Structures.

Fair showed us a door that had bullet holes on the outside, but from the inside, they were nowhere to be seen.

Fair also showed us a lightweight ballistic sheet that some officers use on the back of their seats. They can pull the sheet off, and put it against their windows to prevent being struck.

The packages are specifically outfitted for cars.

"We take the vehicle, we build it out to their spec. This will be K-9" Fair said, showing a Phoenix Police Department vehicle. "When a bullet strikes this glass, the film will hold it in place. It will not let it exit the backside."

Why you should care:

Fair says the film is not just for stopping bullets, but it can also be used as a deterrent, as it slows down an attacker, making it harder for them to enter.

The company's products have been installed in some Arizona schools, as well as in police departments across the country.

When asked if their product has saved lives, Fair said, "We know they have. Can't speak about them, but we do know about our armor being in some gunfights. It held up fine."