Arizona family worried over possible Medicaid cuts in 'big, beautiful' budget bill

The White House is pressuring the Senate to pass President Trump's budget, which faces numerous proposed amendments. Meanwhile, some Arizona families worry about what possible cuts to Medicaid could mean.



The Senate is preparing for a long night on Capitol Hill as voting on President Trump's budget continues.

The White House is making a last-minute push to get the legislation through the Senate.

Big picture view:

As senators vote on a seemingly endless stream of proposed amendments to the president's signature bill, the White House is sending a clear message to Capitol Hill: get the job done.

Democrats, however, are united in their opposition. They argue the legislation would cut Medicaid, add trillions to the national debt and provide tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy.

While the Senate continues to work on this, many Arizonans are closely watching and wondering how it will impact them.

Local perspective:

The Furmans said they're just one voice for thousands in Arizona relying on Medicaid.

They just want to know what this could mean for their son.

Julian Furman

Julian is a 43-year-old Arizonan with autism. He's the pride and joy of Steve and Mary Beth Furman.

They were so appreciative when he held his first job in his 20s.

"A company that was family-owned and very focused on supporting people with disabilities," Mary Beth said.

The proud parents said he worked there for 15 years, but Julian, who relies on Medicaid, slowly changed and things are different now.

"He’s definitely not able to function in a working environment. Even one that's created for people with disabilities," Mary Beth said.

The Furman family

One facet of the "big beautiful bill" would make cuts to Medicaid, and supporters say it would cut out fraud by forcing stronger work requirements.

"Let's reform Medicaid and save it for those people who need it. Let's make sure that people who are able-bodied go to work every day and don't get things for free," said Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana.

"We are concerned about that, yes, because people could say, 'He could work, he’s 43, he had a job, why aren't you working now?'" Steve said.

It's the back and forth between lawmakers and the confusion from both sides that has frustrated the Furmans.

"You can't rely on information, and you get talking points," Steve said.

What's next:

If the bill pushes through in the Senate, it will still need to go back to the House, where it's unclear if Republicans have the votes.

The soonest that could happen is Wednesday, July 2.