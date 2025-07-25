Arizona feds charge 135 in week-long immigration crackdown

article

The Brief Federal authorities in Arizona charged 135 individuals with immigration-related crimes between July 19 and 25 as part of "Operation Take Back America," a nationwide initiative targeting illegal immigration and cartels. Charges included illegal re-entry, illegal entry, human smuggling, and assaults on federal officers, with specific cases highlighted involving suspects who allegedly assaulted law enforcement.



The United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona says 135 people were charged with immigration-related crimes in the past week.

From July 19-25, 135 people were charged with several crimes relating to immigration, and it was all part of Operation Take Back America.

What we know:

The operation is described as, "A nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime."

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

67 cases of people who allegedly re-entered the U.S. illegally

50 cases of people reportedly entering the U.S. illegally

11 cases against 13 people for people allegedly smuggling illegal citizens into Arizona

Three cases against five people for allegedly assaulting federal officers

"These cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO), ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)," a July 25 news release read.

Dig deeper:

Two cases were highlighted by the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona: United States v. Santos Mendivil Contreras, Jr. and United States v. Benigno Armando Rios Pacheco.

United States v. Santos Mendivil Contreras, Jr.

The news release reads, "On July 22, Santos Mendivil Contreras, Jr. and Emanuel Mendivil Cervantes were charged by criminal complaint with assaulting federal officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) had been investigating Contreras based on his unlawful presence in the United States and his attempt to purchase firearms in April 2025. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Contreras in June and July, HSI agents initiated a traffic stop on July 22. Contreras, who was accompanied by Cervantes, attempted to flee by accelerating the vehicle. He ultimately stopped in front of his residence, exited the vehicle, and began walking toward the home. An HSI agent drew his firearm and gave commands, at which point Contreras reached for the agent’s weapon, leading to a physical struggle over control of the firearm. Three additional agents arrived at the scene. Cervantes exited the vehicle and began kicking the agents who were attempting to arrest Contreras. During the altercation, Contreras bit and struck multiple agents. Both Contreras and Cervantes were eventually taken into custody. All four agents sustained injuries."

United States v. Benigno Armando Rios Pacheco

"On July 24, Benigno Armando Rios Pacheco and Janeth Karina Montoya Estrada were charged by criminal complaint with assaulting federal officers. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were investigating Rios for being unlawfully present in the United States. During the course of their investigation, agents learned that Rios was also wanted in Mexico for the theft of a vehicle involving a firearm. DEA agents conducted a traffic stop on Rios, who complied with verbal commands and was placed in handcuffs without incident. Shortly thereafter, Montoya arrived at the scene with another individual. Montoya became aggressive toward the agents, approaching them closely and yelling. She then physically pushed a DEA agent. As agents attempted to place Montoya under arrest, she made erratic movements that resulted in injuries to several agents. Simultaneously, Rios began to resist by throwing his elbows and using his body weight, causing himself and one agent to fall to the ground. Both Rios and Montoya were eventually subdued and taken into custody. Two agents sustained injuries during the incident," the news release said.