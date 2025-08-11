Arizona lawmakers battle over state senator's ICE post

The Brief Arizona state Sen. Analise Ortiz is facing an investigation and calls for expulsion from Republican colleagues after she posted the location of ICE agents on social media to notify her community. The ACLU and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes are defending Ortiz, arguing her actions are protected under the First Amendment, while a county prosecutor has also offered to open his own investigation into the matter.



A social media post by Democratic state Sen. Analise Ortiz (LD-24) has sparked a battle in the Arizona Legislature, with Republicans calling for an investigation and her expulsion.

What we know:

A week ago, Ortiz posted the location of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents near Southwest Elementary School, stating it was to notify her community.

"This all started when a community organization shared on Instagram that ICE was outside of a school in Laveen. They were already there and anyone driving by could have seen that with their own two eyes. I reshared that on my Instagram account because I thought it was important to keep the community informed. We now know two parents were taken by ICE on that day," Ortiz said on Aug. 11.

The post has been viewed more than 16 million times and was picked up by right-wing news outlets.

In response, Senate President Warren Petersen (LD-14), a Republican, has asked the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona to investigate if Ortiz violated federal law.

"As Senate President, it’s really important that we maintain dignity and respect for the institution. That includes our members following the law. If members are breaking the law, there needs to be consequences," Petersen said.

Another Republican, Sen. Jake Hoffman, is threatening to file an ethics complaint, claiming she should be expelled.

"This was public information that anyone driving by could have seen and is protected speech. President Petersen’s intention here is to punish people who have different political views than him. He is weaponizing the legal system to go after a political opponent," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the investigation is an attempt to intimidate her. She has the support of the American Civil Liberties Union and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who both argue that warning the community about law enforcement activity is protected under the First Amendment.

"The irony here is the hypocrisy. Kris is the queen of lawfare, she’s the queen of bullying. She gets her facts wrong. So she is constantly wrong on the facts and the law. It’s why she’s not going to be our attorney general in 2026," Petersen said.

Mayes accused Petersen of using his position to "threaten, intimidate and bully" Ortiz.

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller has also entered the fray, stating on a podcast that he would like to be appointed as a special prosecutor to investigate Ortiz.

"If our Arizona state legislators would like an investigation into it, into this particular matter, let them know that I’m free," he said.

Mayes responded, stating she is the chief legal officer for the state and demanded Miller report to her office by Aug. 15, saying he is acting in excess of his constitutional authority.