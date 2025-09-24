Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Superior, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos
4
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:55 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County

Arizona man captured in Mexico after allegedly shooting into car

By
Published  September 24, 2025 2:52pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old suspect wanted in a May 2025 shooting has been captured after months on the run.
    • Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is accused of firing into a car with teenagers inside, though no one was injured.
    • The suspect was found in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to Yavapai County to face charges.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - The 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a May 2025 shooting has been captured after months on the run, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced Sept. 24.

What we know:

Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is accused of shooting into a vehicle with teenagers inside on May 29 at the intersection of Western Drive and Pleasant Valley in Cottonwood.

Deputies said Pereza-Pasos fired a weapon into the vehicle, where an adult driver, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old were in. No one was injured during the incident. 

The suspect was found in Mexico and was taken into custody. 

The backstory:

Following the shooting around 4 p.m. on May 29, Pereza-Pasos fled the area, but deputies and the SWAT team found his vehicle at a home on Messai Circle.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for three counts of aggravated assault and misconduct with weapons. Investigators discovered that the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute between Pereza-Pasos and the adult driver.

What's next:

The suspect is awaiting extradition to Yavapai County to face his charges.

Map of the shooting location.

The Source: This information was provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

