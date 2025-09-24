Arizona man captured in Mexico after allegedly shooting into car

The Brief A 19-year-old suspect wanted in a May 2025 shooting has been captured after months on the run. Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is accused of firing into a car with teenagers inside, though no one was injured. The suspect was found in Mexico and is awaiting extradition to Yavapai County to face charges.



The 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a May 2025 shooting has been captured after months on the run, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced Sept. 24.

What we know:

Alejandro Pereza-Pasos is accused of shooting into a vehicle with teenagers inside on May 29 at the intersection of Western Drive and Pleasant Valley in Cottonwood.

Deputies said Pereza-Pasos fired a weapon into the vehicle, where an adult driver, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old were in. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was found in Mexico and was taken into custody.

The backstory:

Following the shooting around 4 p.m. on May 29, Pereza-Pasos fled the area, but deputies and the SWAT team found his vehicle at a home on Messai Circle.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for three counts of aggravated assault and misconduct with weapons. Investigators discovered that the shooting stemmed from a prior dispute between Pereza-Pasos and the adult driver.

What's next:

The suspect is awaiting extradition to Yavapai County to face his charges.

Map of the shooting location.