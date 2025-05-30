Arizona man allegedly shot at car with kids inside

article

The Brief Alejandro Pereza-Pasos, 19, allegedly shot at another vehicle in Cottonwood. There were reportedly kids inside the vehicle that was shot at. Deputies say Pereza-Pasos is known to frequent Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona.



Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot at a car with kids inside in central Arizona.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at around 4 p.m. on May 28 in Cottonwood. According to witnesses, 19-year-old Alejandro Pereza-Pasos knew the driver that he opened fire on.

YCSO says Pereza-Pasos' vehicle was later found at a home in Cottonwood, but he was gone.

"Currently, the suspect is still at large, and the sheriff’s office is asking for the public's help in locating him. He is known to frequent the Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Sedona areas," YCSO said.

What we don't know:

The motive for the alleged shooting is unknown. YCSO did not say if anyone was hurt.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Perez-Pasos' whereabouts, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

