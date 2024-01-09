Arizona man convicted of attempted murder following throat slashing attack

An Arizona man is set to learn his fate in February, after a jury found him guilty of multiple criminal offenses as a result of an assault incident.

In a statement, Yavapai County officials said 34-year-old James Robert Patton of Spring Valley was found guilty by a jury on Jan. 5 of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Burglary, and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

The verdict came over two years after a Patton attacked a person at his home.

James Robert Patton (Courtesy: Yavapai County Attorney's Office)

"The investigation revealed that early on the morning of August 23, 2021, James Robert Patton entered the victim’s residence and brutally attacked him with a knife. The victim was stabbed multiple times, including a serious laceration to the throat," read a portion of the statement.

The victim, according to officials with YCAO, alerted his 15-year-old daughter, who then called for help. Patton was identified by the victim as the attacker.

Patton, officials with YCAO say, is facing a minimum of seven years in prison.