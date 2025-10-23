Arizona man sentenced to 16 years in prison for child sex crimes

article

The Brief Gabriel Carr was sentenced to 16 years in prison and lifetime supervised probation. Carr was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempting to commit sexual exploitation of a minor. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says Carr was indicted after posting files online of children engaging in sexual acts.



An Arizona man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after being convicted of child sex crimes.

What we know:

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Oct. 23 that Gabriel Carr received 16 years for sexual exploitation of a minor. Carr was also sentenced to lifetime supervised probation for attempting to commit sexual exploitation of a minor. Carr's probation will begin following his release from prison.

Dig deeper:

Carr was indicted after authorities say he posted multiple files online of children engaging in sexual acts. Investigators say they also found child sexual abuse material on Carr's cellphone.

The victims are believed to have been under 15 years old, with the youngest under the age of 5, the attorney general's office said.

What they're saying:

"We are vigilantly investigating and prosecuting online predators and those exploiting vulnerable Arizona children," Mayes said in a statement. "I'm proud that my office works so closely with federal and local law enforcement partners to protect victims and bring these online predators to justice."