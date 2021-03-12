Arizona medical experts caution the state is loosening COVID-19 restrictions to quickly

Arizona’s COVID-19 transmission rate continues to decline, as vaccines continue to be distributed, but several healthcare leaders warn it’s too soon to start loosening restrictions and re-opening establishments.

Arizona’s top health official says the state is on track to meet President Biden's goal of opening eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by May 1, but healthcare advocates say now is not time to get back to normal, and they urge lawmakers and the public not to let their guards down until a level of community immunity has been reached.

"Between 70% to 90% of the population would need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd, or community immunity," said family medicine physician Dr. Cadey Harrel. "Arizona is nowhere near this number right now, and we shouldn’t be throwing gasoline on a fire that we are slowly finally getting control of."

Currently, just over 10% of Arizonans are fully vaccinated, and about 20% of the state’s population has received one dose. Arizona’s top health official says the state is on track to open up vaccine eligibility to those 45 years old and older on April 1, then the general population would be eligible to get the vaccine starting May 1.

"We anticipate it would take us about three to four weeks to move through each of the age groups," said Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ. "We should be able move the state as a whole along the timeline, so we were expecting being to 16 and above in May, even before the President gave that goal."

Dr. Christ also talked about when she believes Arizona could reach herd immunity.

Advertisement

"I’m hoping by the summer, we’ll have that 55% to 60% of those people who said 'yes, I’m going to take that vaccine,' and after that, I think it’s going to take more education and more outreach to reach that 70," said Dr. Christ. "So maybe by the fall. It’s hard to say right now."

Meanwhile, doctors are anticipating a potential uptick in COVID-19 cases, as people plan gatherings and travel for Spring Break.

"The facts tell us again and again that until we reach that 70% of vaccination rate in Arizona's population, we need to physically distance, and we need to take every precaution necessary to prevent the spread," said Dr, Harrel.