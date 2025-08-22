Arizona mom and son arrested; bodies found behind hidden door at funeral home l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 22, 2025. (Bullhead City PD; Getty Images)
From an Arizona mother and son arrested in connection with a deadly shooting to a grim discovery at a funeral home, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 22.
1. Mom and son arrested
A 40-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were arrested after police say a woman died after being shot multiple times in the back inside a Bullhead City home.
2. ‘ I don’t think she's safe here at all'
Following a fatal classroom stabbing, parents at Maryvale High School are concerned about student safety and an apparent lack of communication from the school after the incident.
3. Death investigation
A man died at the hospital after police say he was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The man was not identified.
4. ‘Strong odor of decomposition’
The owner told inspectors that some of the bodies found at his funeral home had been waiting to be cremated for years.
5. New Hampshire murder-suicide
Authorities say a New Hampshire woman fatally shot her husband and two children before killing herself. A third child was found unharmed in the home.
Today's weather
Happy Friday! It very well could be a wet weekend in the Valley. We'll see highs of around 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix.