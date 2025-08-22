Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Parker Valley
8
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 8:15 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona mom and son arrested; bodies found behind hidden door at funeral home l Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 22, 2025 10:03am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 22, 2025. (Bullhead City PD; Getty Images)

From an Arizona mother and son arrested in connection with a deadly shooting to a grim discovery at a funeral home, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 22.

1. Mom and son arrested

Featured

Arizona mom, son arrested in woman's shooting death
article

Arizona mom, son arrested in woman's shooting death

A 40-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were arrested after police say a woman died after being shot multiple times in the back inside a Bullhead City home.

2. ‘ I don’t think she's safe here at all'

Featured

Parents voice concerns after fatal stabbing at Maryvale High School
article

Parents voice concerns after fatal stabbing at Maryvale High School

Following a fatal classroom stabbing, parents at Maryvale High School are concerned about student safety and an apparent lack of communication from the school after the incident.

3. Death investigation

Featured

Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD
article

Man dies after being found 'with obvious signs of trauma': Phoenix PD

A man died at the hospital after police say he was found "with obvious signs of trauma" on Aug. 21 near 7th Street and Buckeye Road. The man was not identified.

4. ‘Strong odor of decomposition’

Featured

"Strong odor" leads police to 20 bodies behind hidden door at Colorado funeral home
article

"Strong odor" leads police to 20 bodies behind hidden door at Colorado funeral home

The owner told inspectors that some of the bodies found at his funeral home had been waiting to be cremated for years.

5. New Hampshire murder-suicide

Featured

New Hampshire mom fatally shot husband, 2 children before killing herself, AG says
article

New Hampshire mom fatally shot husband, 2 children before killing herself, AG says

Authorities say a New Hampshire woman fatally shot her husband and two children before killing herself. A third child was found unharmed in the home.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: More monsoon storms possible in Phoenix

Happy Friday! It very well could be a wet weekend in the Valley. We'll see highs of around 110 degrees or higher in Phoenix.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews