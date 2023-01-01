Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Photo of the Day - January 2023

Published 
White Tank Regional Park article

The start of a beautiful day at White Tank Regional Park's Mesquite Canyon Trail. Thanks to Mandy Gilbertson for sharing!

Want to be featured for our photo of the day?

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views.

If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00 a.m. hour, on social media, and in our Photo of the Day gallery at https://www.fox10phoenix.com/photos.

Choose one of the following ways to submit your photos:

  1. Click here to email us your photo.
  2. Tag your photos with #Fox10Phoenix on Instagram
  3. Message us your photos on our Facebook page @FOX10Phoenix.

If you send a photo via email or social media, please add details about the content. We will also need your permission to share the images with our audience.

Scroll down this page for more Arizona scenery from FOX 10 viewers and check back daily for updates! Click here for a monthly archive.