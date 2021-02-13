Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:51 PM MST until SAT 3:45 PM MST, Mohave County
8
Lake Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:27 PM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
from SAT 3:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz

Arizona reports 1,791 additional COVID-19 cases, 114 deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Latest coronavirus numbers in Arizona - 2/12/21

FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the latest COVID-19 data from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services after 172 additional deaths were reported on Feb. 12.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona on Feb. 13 reported nearly 1,800 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 100 more deaths as the number of patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus outbreak continued to drop during the slowing of the fall and winter surge.

The 1,791 cases and 114 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 795,323 cases and 14,948 deaths.

There were 2,300 hospitalized COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 5745.6 on Jan. 29 2,558.6 on Friday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 145.6 to 126.6 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Coconino County COVID-19 vaccine distribution works to not waste any doses
slideshow

Coconino County COVID-19 vaccine distribution works to not waste any doses

The call down list usually utilized by the end of the day. The reason they may have those extra vaccines available is because of what they are calling appointment hoarding.

Several Arizona Holocaust survivors receive COVID-19 vaccine doses
slideshow

Several Arizona Holocaust survivors receive COVID-19 vaccine doses

Arizona's health department has helped nearly 40 holocaust survivors from across the state register for vaccine appointments, making sure the community's most at risk community continues to become protected.

CDC revises school reopening guidance, recommends phases depending on community spread
slideshow

CDC revises school reopening guidance, recommends phases depending on community spread

As many schools are now moving students back into the classroom, the CDC is issuing guidance on how to safely proceed. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the details on guidelines that will be more difficult to organize and enforce in Arizona.