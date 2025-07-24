Arizona Republic to move printing out of state, cutting 117 jobs

The Brief The Arizona Republic is moving its printing operations to Las Vegas, impacting 117 jobs as of Oct. 5. The move, a cost-cutting measure by parent company Gannett, means the 135-year-old Arizona newspaper will no longer be printed in the state, a decision upsetting long-time employees.



The Arizona Republic, a major newspaper with a 135-year history in the state, announced Tuesday it will move its printing operations out of Arizona, eliminating 117 jobs.

The paper's parent company, Gannett, confirmed the move, which will shift printing and packaging to Las Vegas in a joint-publishing arrangement aimed at cutting costs.

Two employees, who spoke to FOX 10 on condition of anonymity to protect their severance pay, said they learned their jobs would end Oct. 5. They described the idea of starting over after so many years at the paper as "a lot to process."

What they're saying:

"After Oct. 1, it's no longer a local paper," one employee said. "The amount of papers that we were doing, the amount of work we were doing for the 117 people there, it doesn't make sense why they would cut our positions."

A staffer with nearly 15 years at the paper said both he and his fiancée are being laid off.

"I've held almost every position they've had from an insert machine...to maintenance machinist supervisor," he said, calling the news "jarring."

He added, "It's our livelihood. What we do, you know, we've given up holidays and birthdays and countless Christmases."

He also noted that the job's hours, though hectic, allowed him and his fiancée to split schedules to care for their daughter who has autism.

A woman who has worked at the paper for 18 years said while many were blindsided, she "kind of saw it was coming, we just didn't know when."

She compared the feeling to "losing a loved one, but it's a whole bunch of loved ones and it's a business."

Gannett stated that where the newspaper is printed "does not impact our ability to deliver outstanding journalism."

However, staff argue Arizona will feel the change.

"You no longer help the local economy by buying The Arizona Republic or any of it. Those articles, it's you know, you're going to help Las Vegas," an employee said.

What's next:

Employees said Gannett is offering severance pay, plus a bonus for those who stay until Oct. 5.

In a statement, Gannett said, "The Arizona Republic will continue to provide readers with quality, local content that matters most to them, and to connect our valued advertising partners with the customers they want to reach."