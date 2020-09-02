Arizona schools ask for kids to get flu shots before heading back to in-person classes

Going back to school, in person, will be happening in September at many districts all across Arizona as the COVID-19 spread eases up.

However, before kids step foot on campus again, school officials are making a major push to get kids flu vaccines first, hoping to curb outbreaks.

There's a major push from state leaders as well to get as many people in Arizona vaccinated to avoid another record year for the flu.

At least two school districts, Mesa Public Schools and Deer Valley Unified, are currently offering free vaccinations to school-age kids, making sure their immune systems are ready to ward off common diseases, like measles and the flu.

The goal is preventing an additional viral outbreak, on top of COVID-19, which there isn't a vaccine for yet.

"We are providing free immunizations for all our kids in the Deer Valley Unified School District," said Cheyana Leiva, Constitution Elementary School Principal.

School nurses are stressing the importance of childhood and flu vaccines this year. Deer Valley Unified is hosting free vaccination clinics this September ahead of some students returning to the classroom in October.

“There’s a lot of families that don’t have medical access right now, their funds are low," Leiva said, adding, “We’re providing immunizations and food. We support the home and the heart and the head.”

Nurses say it’s responsible to act now to prevent a double-whammy, a worst-case scenario, of concurrent outbreaks of the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

"It's is protecting you from influenza which is a coronavirus and in addition to keep you from being a higher risk of illness because of the coronavirus pandemic," explained Jackie Duarte, Deer Valley Unified Head Nurse.

She cautions parents to not wait to get the shots, either, saying "It does take 2 weeks for antibodies to build up after you get a flu shot, that’s why we need to get our shot now in September and October before flu season is actually in bloom."

This veteran school nurse expects face mask mandates will go a long way in preventing the spread of the flu among school kids, and that’s something kids should start getting used to at home.

She says parents need to start getting their kids used to wearing a mask, which means having them wear it at home for practice.

Deer Valley Unified is planning to return to in-person school on Oct. 14 and Mesa Public Schools is aiming for kids to come back to campus on Sept. 14.

Scottsdale, Gilbert, Higley unified school districts are all planning to welcome kids back to campus on Sept 8. Online learning will remain available in the districts.