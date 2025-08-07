Arizona suspect shocked with stun gun during contentious court hearing

The Brief A man was shocked with a stun gun while in a Phoenix court. 33-year-old Andorfo Vargas is accused of harassment and other offenses. The stun gun shock incident happened during a contentious court hearing.



A Phoenix man with a violent criminal past is back behind bars, having been accused of violating an order of protection against him, and things got out of hand during his first appearance in court.

The backstory:

Police allege that in June, 33-year-old Andorfo Vargas threatened to kill his ex, and made several calls and sent texts to the woman, as well as the woman's mother and brother. The former couple had a history of domestic violence, and Vargas had previously served time in prison.

Andorfo Vargas

Records show Vargas' ex-girlfriend received an Order of Protection in June, but Glendale Police allege that Vargas violated that order three weeks later, when he allegedly made threatening phone calls and sent text messages to the woman and her family members.

Officers ultimately took Vargas into custody on Wednesday, July 30. According to officials, Vargas initially indicated he would turn himself in, but ultimately did not.

Investigators say Vargas allegedly updated his Facebook profile photo to show a ballistic vest and ammunition. The man is also accused of damaging his ex-girlfriend's garage door by crashing his truck into it.

What Happened In Court:

Vargas' appearance in court included an incident that ultimately led to him being shocked with a stun gun.

The incident began with an exchange, which was captured in court video.

"I do have a learning disability. It's documented. I was not aware of how a restraining order works," Vargas said in court. "I'm not a violent person. I'm a mouthy person, I will say that, but I am not a physically violent person."

"Order of Protections are not difficult to read. It says no contact," said the presiding judge, Jerry Bernstein. "You made threats to more than one person, including the victim. I think a father, if I'm not mistaken in regard to that. You also kept referring to ‘you got better armor,’ took pictures of you with armor, saying you had better armor there. You wanted to have a suicide by cop. These are very serious situations."

"That Facebook's not mine, by the way. The body armor," Vargas said.

"Sir, I'm talking to you right now," the judge told Vargas.

The judge later set a bond for Vargas.

"I think you're in a very serious situation. I'm setting a cash bond of $100,000," the judge announced.

"What? For what? No, [expletive] that. I'm not going nowhere," Vargas said in response.

Vargas was later seen being escorted from the courtroom.

"I don't have a right to freedom of speech? Get your [expletive] hands off me! No, I'm not going nowhere. This is [expletive]. I didn't do nothing," Vargas said.

A detention officer eventually used a stun gun on Vargas. Commotions that happened off-camera could be heard in the video.

According to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Vargas was put in handcuffs, and removed from the courtroom.

What's next:

Officers booked Vargas on seven counts, including aggravated harassment, criminal damage, and failing to comply with a court order.