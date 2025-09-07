Arizona teen golfer aims for second straight Curry Cup win

The Brief A 16-year-old golfer from the Valley, Ashley Shaw, has won back-to-back tournaments and is preparing to defend her title at the upcoming Curry Cup. Shaw, who won the tournament last year at age 15, said her goal is not to be the best female or child golfer, but "the best in the world."



What we know:

Ashley Shaw, who practices at Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club, is preparing to compete for the Curry Cup, the championship event of Steph Curry's Underrated Golf Tour, which she won last year.

"I don't want to be the best female golfer or the best child golfer," Shaw said. "I want to be the best in the world, and ultimately, to be the best, you have to beat the best."

Last year, at age 15, Shaw won the Curry Cup and qualified for an LPGA Tour event, with her mother as her caddy.

"I was just going out, having fun, enjoying myself out there with my mom on the bag and ended up qualifying," Shaw said. "It took me a minute to realize it."

What's next:

Shaw will compete in this year's Curry Cup from Sept. 10–12. Hannah Atkins, from Sterling Grove Golf & Country Club, described Shaw as "a true inspiration to a lot of our members."

"I'm definitely looking to bring home the big trophy again this year," Shaw said. "Be the two-time Curry Cup champion. That's definitely one of my goals."