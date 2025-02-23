Arizona weather forecast: We may see the 90s this week

The Brief A high of 82 is expected on Sunday, Feb. 23. Phoenix saw a high of 80 on Saturday, kicking off a beautiful start to the first weekend of Spring Training. This week, the National Weather Service says we could see the first 90 degree day of the year.



There's a chance we'll see the 90s this week for the first time this year.

Weather in the Valley:

The low at Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport on Sunday morning was 52 degrees, which is two degrees above normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Feb. 23.

"Things warm up heading into next week, with good chances (50% and high) of seeing the the first 90 degree temperatures of the year in many lower desert locations including Phoenix," NWS said on X.

The high in Phoenix was 80 on Saturday, marking a beautiful start to the first weekend of Spring Training.

Weather in the High Country:

There will be a warm up in Flagstaff this week, too.

"The warm up really kicks in early in the coming week, with near-record highs. Some slightly cooler temperatures arrive behind a backdoor front Wednesday & Thursday, but highs will still be above normal. Want some precipitation? There is a slight chance on Saturday," NWS said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com