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from THU 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Deer Valley, East Valley, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila River Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Buckeye/Avondale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Central La Paz, West Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
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Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
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until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Armed suspect killed in hostage situation; 2023 murder remains unsolved | Nightly Roundup

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Published  March 15, 2026 5:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - From an officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic violence incident, to a family's plea for answers years after a Phoenix father was gunned down, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 15, 2026.

1. Man shot dead by officers; woman and child rescued

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Woman, child rescued before officers fatally shoot man inside Phoenix apartment
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Woman, child rescued before officers fatally shoot man inside Phoenix apartment

A man is dead following a shootout with police near 43rd Avenue and Medlock Drive after he reportedly fired at officers.

2. Family seeks justice 3 years after Phoenix father's 2023 murder

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Suspect still at large 3 years after father gunned down at Phoenix apartment
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Suspect still at large 3 years after father gunned down at Phoenix apartment

A Glendale family marked the three-year anniversary of Michael Anthony Amarillas’ unsolved murder on Sunday, pleading for new leads in the case.

3. New video reveals moments before Mesa mother killed

New video reveals moments before Mesa mother killed

New video reveals moments before Mesa mother killed

A new video captured the eerie moments before a Mesa mother of seven was shot and killed on her neighbor's front doorstep. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has the latest developments in the case involving a special agent with the Attorney General's Office.

4. Driver flees West Phoenix crash that hospitalized 3 people

Driver flees West Phoenix crash that hospitalized 3 people

Driver flees West Phoenix crash that hospitalized 3 people

The search is on for a driver after a hit-and-run crash near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road sent three people to the hospital. 

5. Major heat wave impacting Spring Training games

Major heat wave impacting Spring Training games

Major heat wave impacting Spring Training games

As the Valley prepares for triple-digit temperatures this week, Spring Training games are adjusting games and policies. FOX 10's Irene Snyder learns more. 

A look at your weather this week

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/15/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/15/26

It was a warm weekend, but record warmth is still yet to arrive. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the incoming extreme heat this week. 

Get the Full Forecast

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