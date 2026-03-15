Armed suspect killed in hostage situation; 2023 murder remains unsolved | Nightly Roundup

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From an officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic violence incident, to a family's plea for answers years after a Phoenix father was gunned down, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, March 15, 2026.

1. Man shot dead by officers; woman and child rescued

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2. Family seeks justice 3 years after Phoenix father's 2023 murder

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3. New video reveals moments before Mesa mother killed

4. Driver flees West Phoenix crash that hospitalized 3 people

5. Major heat wave impacting Spring Training games

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