Auction to sell Thomas Moran painting found by Mesa woman

A Mesa woman discovered a family painting that had been in the family for quite some time is worth a pretty penny, and that piece of artwork is up for auction Friday.

This painting was purchased by the woman's grandfather many years ago. She always knew it was special, but didn't realize it is the work of the famous painter Thomas Moran.

Moran was known for his beautiful landscape paintings, and the painting that is going up for auction is titled King's Canyon.

"We've had a ton of phone calls on it, and a lot of people have come in and looked at it as well, and some out of town folks have flown in to take a peek at it as well," said Erik Hoyer, CEO of EJ's Auction and Appraisal.

The Mesa woman's grandfather bought the painting back in the 50s or 60s, at the Metcalf Gallery in Los Angeles.

"This particular piece still has the original gallery tag from Metcalf on the back of it," said Hoyer.

The woman discovered it while helping her parents move. She knew it was valuable, but didn't realize just how valuable it is, and there is no word on how much the painting will fetch at the auction.

"My estimate is anywhere $75,000 to $100,000, and I think, to be honest with you, I think that's very conservative," said Hoyer. "Thomas Moran has other pieces to this that have done up in the millions."

The preview is open until 6:00 p.m. Friday, which is when the auction begins. There is bidding by phone and online. and the auction is expected to be wrapped up around 9.