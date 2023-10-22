Autopsy report for Phoenix teen released; tragic Surprise crash: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include the tragic report of 2 sisters who were killed in a Surprise crash. Another trending story is how much money you need to make to afford a median-priced home in Phoenix.

Here are the top stories from Oct. 15-21.

1. In Phoenix, this is how much money you need to make to afford a median-priced home

Featured article

2. Autopsy report for Phoenix teen who died at Northern Arizona lake released

Featured article

3. Speed, impairment considered factors in Surprise crash that killed 2 sisters, PD says

Featured article

4. 'Unusual odor' in cabin midflight sends Southwest plane back to Vegas for emergency landing

Featured article

5. Surprise, Goodyear Police SWAT teams search home

Featured article

6. Tipping fatigue: Here are the states with the best and worst tippers

Featured article

7. Watch: Police arrest man following dramatic scene in Phoenix neighborhood

Featured article

8. T-Mobile moving some customers to pricier plans unless they opt out

Featured article

9. Dramatic video shows carnival worker clinging to ride to protect child after mishap

Featured article

10. Winter 2023-24 outlook: Strong El Nino boosts odds of warmer temps in North, wet weather in South, NOAA says