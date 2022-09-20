Betty White auction to include 1,500+ items including 'Golden Girls' scripts, jewelry

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:50 AM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
7
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:12 AM MST until WED 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Betty White auction to include 1,500+ items including 'Golden Girls' scripts, jewelry

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated September 21, 2022 9:21AM
Entertainment
FOX 11

Betty White's estate auctioning 'Golden Girls' memorabilia

You'll soon have the chance to possibly own a piece of the late actress Betty White as more than 1,500 lots belonging to the legendary star will go up for auction this weekend.

LOS ANGELES - Calling all Betty White fans! 

You'll soon have the chance to possibly own a piece of the late actress Betty White as more than 1,500 lots belonging to the legendary star will go up for auction in the coming days.

Hosted by Julien's Auctions, the estate sale will be held from Sept. 23 to 26 online and in Beverly Hills.

The three-day event will feature items from White's two homes - one in Carmel that sold for $3 million over asking, and the other in Brentwood currently still on the market. 

Items including awards, scripts, artwork, furnishings, jewelry, household and personal items, wardrobe, and more belongings from White's TV career are among some items up for auction.

White’s diamond set wedding band from her 1963 wedding to Allen Ludden, "The Golden Girls" pilot first draft script, read by White when considering taking the part of Rose, and White’s original director chair from "The Golden Girls" set are also among the pieces to be auctioned off.

Items range from $200 to $16,000. 

*Click or tap through the gallery below to see what's up for auction (all photos courtesy Julien's Auctions)*

Image 1 of 16

 

If you're interested in bidding on anything from White's estate, then you can do so by registering online at JuliensAuctions.com or in person at the event.


 