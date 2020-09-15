Black Lives Matter mural: Organizers say they were never told mural was against regulations

article

A new push to get a Black Lives Matter mural painted in downtown Phoenix is underway after the city council rejected a proposal last week.

The mural was going to be painted on Third Street, between Jefferson and Jackson, but the city council denied the request, citing regulations and safety risks -- murals and other non-standard markings are not allowed on city streets.

Organizers of the proposed mural say many city council members were on board with their plan and they raised $6,000 needed to cover the cost of the project.

They say they were never told it would be against city regulations.

"At no time when we spoke with anybody that this was not going to be allowed," said Gizette Knight. "They encouraged that they were going to draft policy to get this mural painted."

Organizers say they'd like the city to hold a public meeting on the proposed mural and vote on the project.

Cities across America, including New York City, Chicago, and Minneapolis have approved similar street murals in support of Black Lives Matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

