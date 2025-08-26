Bodies of child and father found in lake; AG Mayes sues over alleged home-stealing scheme l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
From the bodies of a young child and father found in a lake to the Arizona attorney general filing a lawsuit alleging a home-stealing scheme that targeted seniors, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of August 26.
1. Mother allegedly drove golf cart into lake
The victims were identified as 4-year-old Vincent Miller and 45-year-old Marcus Miller.
2. Massive monsoon storm hits the Valley
3. Millions stolen from AZ seniors, lawsuit claims
Arizona's Attorney General is suing two people accused of stealing homes from senior citizens through a multi-million-dollar real estate scheme.
4. Idaho murders latest
Bryan Kohberger's phone records show he was worried after police identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle in the Idaho student murders.
5. Arizona man sentenced
In addition to a 16-year prison sentence, 35-year-old Brett David Ellis will also have to register as a sex offender, according to the Yavapai County Attorney's office.
Today's weather
After a wild night of storms on Monday, we'll see a chance for more showers and thunderstorms in the Valley with a high near 99°F.