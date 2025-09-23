Body found near canal in Phoenix, police say

The Brief A body was found on Sept. 22 near a canal in the area of 36th and Portland Streets. The victim hasn't been identified. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on Monday near a Phoenix canal.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says officers on Sept. 22 responded to the area of 36th and Portland Streets and found a body near the canal.

"Officers discovered the man was dead and in the beginning stages of decomposition with obvious signs of trauma," police said. "The area around the scene was secured, and detectives responded to investigate."

Investigators say they collected evidence, spoke to nearby residents and looked for surveillance video. The body was transferred to the medical examiner's office.

What we don't know:

The victim hasn't been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

What's next:

"Detectives await the findings from the post-mortem exam and the identification of the victim," police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of area where the body was found