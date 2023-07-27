Expand / Collapse search
Body found on grounds of Arizona State Capitol

By Associated Press
Published 
Downtown Phoenix
Associated Press

Body found in Phoenix

An investigation is underway after a body was found near 12th Avenue and Washington on Wednesday.

PHOENIX (AP) - A body was found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

Phoenix police discovered the body just before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside the Capitol.

Authorities didn’t immediately release any information on the person's identity. They said the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The investigation was turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which has jurisdiction over state Capitol property.