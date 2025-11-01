Body found in south Phoenix, police investigating
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in south Phoenix on the morning of Nov. 1.
What we know:
Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road regarding a dead body.
A man was found unconscious with "indication of possibly being struck by a vehicle," according to the department. Phoenix Fire pronounced the man dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim and the events leading up to the death are unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 40-948-6377. This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department