Boy collects donations for Valley animal shelter instead of receiving birthday presents

A Valley boy had a birthday celebration focused on giving not getting. Instead of asking for gifts, he's asking for donations for a local animal shelter.

"I'm just nice, I like doing this, it's fun," said Hudson Tenuto.

Meet Hudson, a young boy with a giant heart who says he loves two things the most: animals and helping others.

"They're lovable, they're adorable and I like hugging animals, they feel so good," says Hudson. "It just feels good to just give back."

Last year, instead of planning a party or asking for birthday gifts, Hudson donated $500 in pet products to his furry friends at Almost There Foster Care with help from family and friends.

His mother says no birthday toy could ever compare to the lessons he's learning.

"Hudson is autistic as well so this teaches him to communicate with people and to engage with people to give back to the community," said Sandey Tenuto, Hudson's mother.

This year, he's collected twice as much.

"They need a home and they need food," said Hudson.

"He's overwhelmed with joy, especially when we bring it and we see the volunteers are there, just so thankful to fill the shelves and to have so much," said Sandey.

Tuesday is Hudson's golden birthday. He'll be turning eight. He says it would make this birthday the best birthday yet.