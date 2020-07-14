Calabasas mayor outraged after YouTube star Jake Paul throws weekend mansion party

The mayor of Calabasas tells FOX 11 she is outraged after video shows YouTube Star Jake Paul throwing a large party at his mansion on Saturday.

“It wasn’t just myself who was outraged, it was everyone who saw the video,” said Mayor Alicia Weintraub.

The Mayor says she started getting a barrage of phone calls from constituents after the video surfaced on social media of the party.

Angry nearby residents contacted FOX 11 on Tuesday and sent their own video they shot of the party but declined to be interviewed.

Video posted to Instagram shows masses of young people partying both inside and outside of Paul’s mansion, all day and night.

No masks or social distancing can be observed.

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” Weintraub said. “It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed.”

As a result, Weintraub says she’s working with the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station to ensure that moving forward, there will be a zero-tolerance policy on house parties in the city in violation of health orders. No more warnings.

“No gatherings will be tolerated like this,” she said. “Something like this will not happen again.”

FOX 11 has reached out to Paul and his reps for comment, but we have not yet heard back.