California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:46 PM MST until MON 5:45 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
18
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:44 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 5:15 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:33 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 1:56 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:50 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 3:39 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 4:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 2:17 PM MST until MON 6:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 3:27 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 2:16 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:13 PM MST until MON 5:15 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from MON 3:03 PM MST until MON 6:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:15 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

California middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, causing employee to overdose

By Michael Lee
Published 
Updated 2:15PM
Opioid Epidemic
FOX News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 13-year-old California middle school student was arrested after bringing fentanyl to school that caused a school supervisor to suffer an overdose.

46673df7-Oxycodone narcotic pain reliever

Still life. Oxycodone. Oxycodone is a narcotic pain reliever. Oxycodone has a high abuse potential and is prescribed for moderate to high pain relief associated with injuries, bursitis, dislocation, fractures, neuralgia, arthritis, and lower back and

Expand

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to Chipman Junior High School Friday after the school reported that a student was in possession of about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet, according to KGET.

The pills were discovered after a search was conducted on the student in an unrelated altercation with another student, leading to a school supervisor to discover the pills and inadvertently overdosing, according to BPD. Police say the supervisor did not ingest the pills, but opened the pill bottle to check it and was exposed due to them being an "inhalation hazard."

A Kern High School police officer administered Narcan to the supervisor, who was then transferred to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

RELATED: 3 girls hospitalized in Santa Monica thought they were taking ecstasy, but overdosed on fentanyl

Police say the student in possession of the fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet also had about $300 on his person, though they could not immediately say if any of the pills were sold or given to another student. The investigation was still ongoing.

The 13-year-old student was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and was taken to a juvenile hall after the arrest.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.