California sheriff's deputy shot to death; ride-along passenger injured

An El Dorado County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning while responding to a call for service and a ride-along he had in the passenger seat was injured, the sheriff said.

Two men were taken into custody, the sheriff said.

The sheriff did not identify the suspects or reveal any possible motive. The shooting occurred on Sand Ridge Road in Somerset, which is about a two-hour drive northeast from San Francisco.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that we lost a deputy in the line of duty this morning," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and previously worked for the Placerville Police Department.