Seen on TV: April 18

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Saturday, April 18, 2026

Village Health Clubs & Spas

Girls on the Run Maricopa and Pinal Counties

The Coffee Builders

901 S. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://thecoffeebuilders.com/

Breakthrough T1D Walk

7:30 a.m.

Sloan Park

2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR/Walk/SouthwestTerritory

Arizona Tiki Oasis at Hotel Valley Ho

April 16-19

6850 E. Main St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.aztikioasis.com/

Phoenix Zoo Win a Wild Ride Raffle

Craft 64

Live-streamed video