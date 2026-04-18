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Seen on TV: April 18

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Published  April 18, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Village Health Clubs & Spas

Girls on the Run Maricopa and Pinal Counties

The Coffee Builders

Breakthrough T1D Walk

Arizona Tiki Oasis at Hotel Valley Ho

Phoenix Zoo Win a Wild Ride Raffle

Craft 64

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews