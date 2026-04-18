Seen on TV: April 18
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Saturday, April 18, 2026
Village Health Clubs & Spas
Girls on the Run Maricopa and Pinal Counties
The Coffee Builders
- 901 S. 7th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85034
- https://thecoffeebuilders.com/
Breakthrough T1D Walk
- 7:30 a.m.
- Sloan Park
- 2330 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR/Walk/SouthwestTerritory
Arizona Tiki Oasis at Hotel Valley Ho
- April 16-19
- 6850 E. Main St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.aztikioasis.com/
Phoenix Zoo Win a Wild Ride Raffle
Craft 64