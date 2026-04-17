How to lower your summer electric bill: SRP offers $49 home energy audits

The Brief Salt River Project (SRP) offers home energy audits to help customers reduce utility bills that often double or triple during the summer. SRP ambassadors inspect everything from insulation to pool pumps, identifying fixes that can save homeowners between 4% and 40% on energy costs. The home checkup costs $49 for most residents but is free for income-qualifying customers and includes energy-saving items like LED bulbs.



The summer months are just around the corner, and for many residents, that means higher utility bills. It is not uncommon for costs to skyrocket during the desert heat, often doubling or tripling. However, there are basic ways to keep costs in check and get help doing it.

Justin, an SRP ambassador, recently visited the home of Ernest and Amber Edwards to help them save energy and money.

"I’m an electrical engineer, so I’m really big on saving energy," Ernest Edwards said. "I wanted to kind of get a pinpoint on other areas I could improve on."

The Edwards' home is a two-story, 4,500-square-foot residence, meaning there is plenty of ground to cover. During the audit, Justin used a ladder to check everything from the attic and air conditioning units to the pool pump.

Big picture view:

Casaundra Donahoe, a spokesperson for SRP, said the ambassadors look at the big picture of home efficiency.

"He will walk through everything from doorways to appliances to lighting to potentially the price plan they’re currently on," Donahoe said. "They really work with them on those customized recommendations that would save them the most money."

Ambassadors usually find issues in almost every room. Recommendations can range from major projects like installing better insulation or new windows down to simple changes like using energy-saving light bulbs. Once these fixes are in place, energy savings can range from 4% to 40%.

"Not only saving money but being as comfortable as possible within their home," Donahoe said. "This is a great first step to find out what they can do today, over the weekend, and long-term to start saving money when we have those peak summer months."

What they're saying:

The Edwards' home received a mostly clean bill of health, along with a few tips for future savings. It is money the family said they would happily spend on something other than a utility bill.

"If you want to save money, that’s all I’m about," said Ernest, while Amber added, "Spend a little money to make these things work, but over the long period of time it’s so worth it, and we can see the savings immediately."

The cost for an SRP assessor to visit a home is $49. For income-qualifying customers, the service is free. Participants often receive a "goodie bag" filled with items such as low-flow shower heads and energy-saving light bulbs to start the savings immediately.