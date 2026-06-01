Seen on TV: June 1

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, June 1, 2026

Kim Fisher Statement

Craft Nights

3241 E Shea Blvd #9a

Phoenix, AZ 85028

craftnights.com

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 S Meridian Rd

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/

Sandbox VR

1835 S Santan Village Pkwy, #101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

sandboxvr.com/gilbert

Preview to 602 day

Live-streamed video