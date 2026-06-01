Seen on TV: June 1
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Monday, June 1, 2026
Kim Fisher Statement
Craft Nights
- 3241 E Shea Blvd #9a
- Phoenix, AZ 85028
- craftnights.com
Queen Creek Olive Mill
- 25062 S Meridian Rd
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://www.queencreekolivemill.com/
Sandbox VR
- 1835 S Santan Village Pkwy, #101
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- sandboxvr.com/gilbert
Preview to 602 day