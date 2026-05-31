Suspected impaired driver arrested after stopping in middle of I-10: ‘Worst place to sleep it off’

The Brief A suspected impaired driver was arrested after being found asleep at the wheel of a car stopped in drive in the middle of Interstate 10 in Phoenix on May 25. The vehicle was struck by passing cars before state troopers successfully boxed it in to wake the driver. The man had a recently suspended license from a previous DUI this year.



A driver was arrested after Arizona troopers found him in "one of the worst places to ‘sleep it off’" earlier this week.

What we know:

Several calls were made to the Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol regarding a silver car stopped in the middle of the I-10 highway between the 32nd Street and 40th Street exits on May 25. Callers said the vehicle had been hit by passing cars.

Troopers found the driver asleep behind the wheel of his car while it was still in drive.

Eventually, troopers boxed in the car and woke the driver up.

Inside the car, officials found an open container of alcohol in the center console and on the floorboard of the passenger side. The driver had bloodshot and watery eyes, and smelled of alcohol.

Troopers arrested the driver. They later found that their license was recently suspended due to a DUI earlier in the year.

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What we don't know:

The driver's identity, and the events leading up to being found behind the wheel, are unknown.

What they're saying:

"Troopers thank the alert callers who reported this dangerous situation and helped prevent a potential tragedy," AZDPS said. "If you see something dangerous on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately so first responders can keep our highways safe."