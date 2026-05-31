Yavapai County inmate education program launches to reduce crime, recidivism

The Brief Yavapai County has become the first area to implement the ignite program for detention center inmates to access daily, tailor-made educational classes. Data from the National Sheriffs' Association shows that the initiative reduces recidivism and improves community safety. Inmates can access specialized classes on tablets, including parenting courses, trauma care, moral recognition therapy, and high school equivalency preparation.



Yavapai County is the first to adopt a new program for inmates that has grown dramatically nationally. It is all about education, and officials say the data proves inmates are less likely to commit crimes again after they enroll.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is bringing the ignite program to their detention center, which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

"They need to be doing something constructive," Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said.

Rhodes says the outcomes nationally were too good to ignore.

"The outcomes were so positive the other sheriffs, my colleagues in the National Sheriffs' Association, were starting to experience, I decided this would be a perfect fit for the work we're doing here in Yavapai County," Rhodes said.

Why you should care:

Inmates can have access to tablets and sign up for classes and daily education, which are tailor-made for them.

"This reduces recidivism," Rhodes said. "That’s the main thing people have to understand. This slows the—recidivism is a fancy word for breaking the law again. So when you’re able to prevent that from happening or reduce the amount of time that happens, your increasing public safety by reducing crime and increasing population health, which brings your—which makes your community so much more vibrant. And that’s really, in my opinion, what the criminal justice system and government should be doing."

Dig deeper:

Brianne Wolcott was brought in to manage the initiative.

"You’re going to be released, there needs to be a plan for you," ignite Program Manager Brianne Wolcott said. "Part of that plan is having some life stability. And while you’re here, use your time to complete some programs. We have GED and high school completion classes, trauma parenting courses, spiritual guidance, and MR—moral recognition therapy. A variety of programs they can participate in when they’re here with us."

Officials believe the structured time will help individuals successfully pivot upon release.

"People really understand the opportunity have while people... it’s not just punitive," Rhodes said. "You’re trying to use that time while you have a captive audience to make them better preparedness for their life back in society."