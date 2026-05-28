Lake Havasu City killer bee attack serves as warning to pet owners

The Brief A Lake Havasu City woman lost her two Labrador retrievers following a killer bee attack over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The local fire department responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but both dogs ultimately passed away from their injuries. Experts warn that 90% to 100% of wild bee colonies in Arizona are Africanized and advise individuals to seek indoor shelter immediately during an attack.



A pet owner is speaking out after losing both of her dogs over the holiday weekend during a killer bee attack.

What they're saying:

"The bees hit pretty hard. They were in attack mode," said Toni Chaffee, who lost two dogs in the recent bee attack.

What started as a fun holiday gathering for Memorial Day ended in tragedy for Chaffee when she went outside to the courtyard of her family's Lake Havasu City home and found her two Labs lying on the ground and killer bees buzzing in the air.

"There was hundreds and hundreds of bees, and I'm not even exaggerating, it was a swarm, and they started attacking me as well. I had bites from my head to my feet trying to save my two dogs," Chaffee said.

Chaffee and some other family members managed to bring her dogs, Sky and Daisy, inside. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department soon arrived, and Chaffee says they went above and beyond to help her beloved canines.

"They were doing amazing things to bring them back to life," Chaffee said. Sadly, both Sky and Daisy passed away from the attack, leaving Chaffee heartbroken.

"My husband had passed away a few years back, and so I got these dogs, and so they've just been a really big part of my heart. They helped me love again, so this was very traumatic for me," Chaffee said.

Southwest Honey and Bee Removals came out to the home and discovered a hive in the courtyard fountain. The fountain and hive were both removed from the property.

Dig deeper:

This type of attack is not unheard of in Arizona, where experts say 90% to 100% of wild bee colonies are Africanized.

Aaron Lorti with AZ Bee Kings, a bee removal company in Phoenix, says the smallest vibration or sound can set them off, and just one sting leaves a pheromone that lets the rest of the hive know to attack.

If a hive is found, people are told to call immediately to get it removed. If an attack happens, cover your face and get indoors as quickly as possible.

Chaffee says she hopes her experience can educate others, saying she is grateful no children or allergic people were stung at her home.

"The few previous days there was children playing hide and go seek in that area. Just be really aware and don't mess with them and don't try to aggravate them and don't think it's funny if just a few of them are flying around because there may be a lot that are following them," Chaffee said.

Experts also say not to try to escape a bee attack by jumping in a body of water. The swarm will simply wait for a person to resurface or leave the water.