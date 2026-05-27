Woman had sexual relations with teen boy she met through church, court docs say

The Brief A 28-year-old woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen boy she met through church. Deputies said the suspect befriended the victim's family after meeting them at a church event and frequented their home. She is accused of several felony charges, including sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor.



A woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy she met through church.

What we know:

Sapphire Rosita Howard, 28, was arrested on May 21 for an alleged inappropriate relationship with the teen boy.

Maricopa County deputies said Howard became friends with the boy's family after meeting them at a church event in December. She also frequently visited their north Phoenix home, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the woman and the victim had several incidents of sexual contact at the home, and during the drive back from a church ski trip.

She is also accused of showing the teen explicit photos of herself on her phone.

What they're saying:

In court, officials said she preyed upon the teen and appeared to have groomed him over several months time. They believe she is a danger to him and "especially other teenage boys."

What's next:

Howard is facing charges of sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor. Her bond was set at $100,000.