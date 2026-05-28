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Allison Feldman case: Ian Mitcham sentenced for sexual assault, burglary

By
Updated  May 28, 2026 12:28 PM MST
Allison Feldman murder case
FOX 10 Phoenix
Ian Mitcham sentenced for sexual assault

Ian Mitcham sentenced for sexual assault

While the penalty phase of the Allison Feldman murder trial ended in a mistrial, Ian Mitcham was still sentenced for some of the other charges in the case, with the man being given consecutive sentences for sexual assault and burglary.

The Brief

    • Ian Mitcham was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for sexual assault and second-degree burglary in the Allison Feldman murder case.
    • A judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, but Mitcham has not yet been sentenced for the murder charge after the penalty phase ended in a mistrial.
    • The prosecution must now decide whether to offer Mitcham a plea deal for life in prison or retry the penalty phase of the trial with a new jury, with the next court appearance set for July 29.

PHOENIX - A man convicted in the 2015 sexual assault and murder of Scottsdale resident Allison Feldman has been sentenced on some of the charges in the case.

What we know:

Ian Mitcham was sentenced on Thursday to 10 and a half years in prison for sexual assault and second-degree burglary. A judge ordered those sentences to be served one after the other, saying the crimes were separate offenses.

Mitcham, who was found guilty last month, still has not been sentenced for Feldman’s murder. That comes after the penalty phase ended in a mistrial when jurors could not agree on whether he should receive the death penalty or life in prison.

Mistrial declared in Ian Mitcham case following jury shake-up

Mistrial declared in Ian Mitcham case following jury shake-up

A judge declared a mistrial in the penalty phase of the Ian Mitcham murder trial after the jury deadlocked over a life or death sentence after 90 minutes of deliberations. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more on what this means moving forward. 

The mistrial was declared just one day after a juror was dismissed by the judge for sharing information told to her about life in prison by her boyfriend. Now, the prosecution will be given the chance to offer Mitcham a plea deal for life in prison or the chance to retry the penalty phase of this trial with a brand-new jury.

What they're saying:

Allison's sister and her best friend spoke at Thursday's sentencing.

"What happened to Allison was horrifying beyond comprehension," Allison's best friend said. "She was not only murdered, she was sexually assaulted and stripped of her dignity, her safety, and ultimately, her life."

"Knowing the fear and suffering that she endured is something our family has been forced to live with for more than 11 years," said Allison's sister. "The pain has not lessened with time."

What's next:

Mitcham's next appearance is scheduled for July 29.

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a sentencing hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 28, 2026, and a FOX 10 report on May 27.

Allison Feldman murder casePhoenixNews