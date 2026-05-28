Allison Feldman case: Ian Mitcham sentenced for sexual assault, burglary

The Brief Ian Mitcham was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for sexual assault and second-degree burglary in the Allison Feldman murder case. A judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, but Mitcham has not yet been sentenced for the murder charge after the penalty phase ended in a mistrial. The prosecution must now decide whether to offer Mitcham a plea deal for life in prison or retry the penalty phase of the trial with a new jury, with the next court appearance set for July 29.



A man convicted in the 2015 sexual assault and murder of Scottsdale resident Allison Feldman has been sentenced on some of the charges in the case.

What we know:

Ian Mitcham was sentenced on Thursday to 10 and a half years in prison for sexual assault and second-degree burglary. A judge ordered those sentences to be served one after the other, saying the crimes were separate offenses.

Mitcham, who was found guilty last month, still has not been sentenced for Feldman’s murder. That comes after the penalty phase ended in a mistrial when jurors could not agree on whether he should receive the death penalty or life in prison.

The mistrial was declared just one day after a juror was dismissed by the judge for sharing information told to her about life in prison by her boyfriend. Now, the prosecution will be given the chance to offer Mitcham a plea deal for life in prison or the chance to retry the penalty phase of this trial with a brand-new jury.

What they're saying:

Allison's sister and her best friend spoke at Thursday's sentencing.

"What happened to Allison was horrifying beyond comprehension," Allison's best friend said. "She was not only murdered, she was sexually assaulted and stripped of her dignity, her safety, and ultimately, her life."

"Knowing the fear and suffering that she endured is something our family has been forced to live with for more than 11 years," said Allison's sister. "The pain has not lessened with time."

What's next:

Mitcham's next appearance is scheduled for July 29.

Ian Mitcham and Allison Feldman