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Seen on TV: May 28

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Updated  May 28, 2026 8:24 AM MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Bedrock City at Raptor Ranch

El Camino

Mo’ Bettahs Phoenix Location

Mo’ Bettahs Gilbert Location

American Cancer Society

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews