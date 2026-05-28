Seen on TV: May 28

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Thursday, May 28, 2026

Bedrock City at Raptor Ranch

El Camino

7133 E. Stetson Dr., Suite 105

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.elcaminoarizona.com/

Mo’ Bettahs Phoenix Location

50 W. Jefferson St., Suite 180

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://locations.mobettahs.com/az/phoenix/

Mo’ Bettahs Gilbert Location

5378 S. Power Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://locations.mobettahs.com/az/gilbert/E491579/

American Cancer Society

Live-streamed video