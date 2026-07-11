Deadly Phoenix home invasion, drones seized at World Cup events | Nightly Roundup

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From the hunt for an intruder accused of killing a man, to honoring a firefighter who lost his life battling a wildfire, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 11, 2026.

1. Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix home invasion

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2. Honoring and remembering the AZ firefighter killed while battling wildfire

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3. Silent Witness: $2K reward offered for info on Phoenix homicide

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4. Back to School: Glendale schools accepting school supply donations

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5. Police deploy surveillance tech to secure massive World Cup crowds in Atlanta

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