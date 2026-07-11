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Deadly Phoenix home invasion, drones seized at World Cup events | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published July 11, 2026 5:51 PM MST
Published July 11, 2026 5:51 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From the hunt for an intruder accused of killing a man, to honoring a firefighter who lost his life battling a wildfire, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 11, 2026.

1. Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix home invasion

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Man dead after intruder forces way into Phoenix home, opens fire
article

Man dead after intruder forces way into Phoenix home, opens fire

Phoenix police are hunting for a killer who broke into a home near 36th Street and Thomas Road early Saturday morning and shot a man to death.

2. Honoring and remembering the AZ firefighter killed while battling wildfire

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Glendale firefighter who died while battling Snyder Fire honored at funeral
article

Glendale firefighter who died while battling Snyder Fire honored at funeral

Family and friends gathered at Dream City Church in Phoenix to honor the life of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Glendale who died fighting a wildfire.

3. Silent Witness: $2K reward offered for info on Phoenix homicide

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Teen homicide suspect sought in deadly Phoenix shooting
article

Teen homicide suspect sought in deadly Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police are searching for 18-year-old Markelle Jimerson, a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.

4. Back to School: Glendale schools accepting school supply donations

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Glendale Christmas in July event raises school supplies for local students
article

Glendale Christmas in July event raises school supplies for local students

The 20th annual Christmas in July fundraiser in downtown Glendale brought community members together to support local small businesses while beating the summer heat.

5. Police deploy surveillance tech to secure massive World Cup crowds in Atlanta

World Cup crackdown: Police, FBI confiscate 86 unauthorized drones in Atlanta
World Cup crackdown: Police, FBI confiscate 86 unauthorized drones in Atlanta

World Cup crackdown: Police, FBI confiscate 86 unauthorized drones in Atlanta

Police in Atlanta are using specialized drones as eyes in the sky to keep massive World Cup crowds safe. Officers have logged roughly 550 hours of flight time over a five-week span.

A look at your weather this weekend

Storm threat upgraded to category two with high winds, dust alerts
Storm threat upgraded to category two with high winds, dust alerts

Storm threat upgraded to category two with high winds, dust alerts

Phoenix faces an upgraded category two storm threat for the weekend, bringing potential floods, gusty winds, and high moisture. A dust alert is active Saturday night as monsoonal weather settles in.

Get the Full Forecast

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