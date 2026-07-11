Deadly Phoenix home invasion, drones seized at World Cup events | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From the hunt for an intruder accused of killing a man, to honoring a firefighter who lost his life battling a wildfire, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, July 11, 2026.
1. Suspect sought in deadly Phoenix home invasion
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Phoenix police are hunting for a killer who broke into a home near 36th Street and Thomas Road early Saturday morning and shot a man to death.
2. Honoring and remembering the AZ firefighter killed while battling wildfire
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Family and friends gathered at Dream City Church in Phoenix to honor the life of Nick Hutcherson, a 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Glendale who died fighting a wildfire.
3. Silent Witness: $2K reward offered for info on Phoenix homicide
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Phoenix police are searching for 18-year-old Markelle Jimerson, a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
4. Back to School: Glendale schools accepting school supply donations
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The 20th annual Christmas in July fundraiser in downtown Glendale brought community members together to support local small businesses while beating the summer heat.
5. Police deploy surveillance tech to secure massive World Cup crowds in Atlanta
Police in Atlanta are using specialized drones as eyes in the sky to keep massive World Cup crowds safe. Officers have logged roughly 550 hours of flight time over a five-week span.
A look at your weather this weekend
Phoenix faces an upgraded category two storm threat for the weekend, bringing potential floods, gusty winds, and high moisture. A dust alert is active Saturday night as monsoonal weather settles in.
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