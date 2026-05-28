Woman hit, killed by Valley Metro bus in west Phoenix

The Brief A woman died on May 28 after she was hit by a Valley Metro bus near 59th Avenue and Van Buren Street. The pedestrian wasn't identified. Police say the driver was the only person on the bus. The incident is being investigated as a traffic accident, Phoenix PD Lt. Ann Justus said.



A pedestrian died after being hit by a Valley Metro bus on Thursday morning in west Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened on May 28 near 59th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

According to Phoenix Police Lt. Ann Justus, the bus was turning onto a Loop 202 freeway access road when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the only person on board the bus.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a traffic accident, and they believe surveillance cameras on the bus were operational when the collision happened.

What they're saying:

"This is very tragic. We lost a member of our community this morning, and that's heartbreaking for everybody involved for the victim's family, friends, coworkers," Lt. Justus said. "It's also heartbreaking for the bus driver. As you can imagine. The bus driver is distraught right now, and for the first responders. So just keep everyone in your thoughts this morning."

What we don't know:

The victim is an adult woman, but her name wasn't released. It's unknown if she was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Map of the area where the collision happened: