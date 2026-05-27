Jury finds Cudjoe Young guilty of exotic dancer robberies as murder charges loom

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The Brief A jury found 30-year-old Cudjoe Young guilty of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery involving two exotic dancers. One of the victims was Mercedes Vega, who was brutally murdered before she was scheduled to testify in the robbery trial. Prosecutors allege Young was involved in Vega's murder to prevent her testimony, but the jury was not informed of the pending murder charges to ensure a fair verdict.



A verdict has been reached in the robbery trial of Cudjoe Young on May 27.

What we know:

A jury found the 30-year-old guilty of the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery of two exotic dancers. One of those victims was Mercedes Vega, who was brutally murdered before she was set to testify in this trial.

Court records say she picked Young out of a photo lineup before she was killed, and prosecutors allege he was involved in her murder to prevent her testimony.

The jury in this trial was never made aware of the charges he faces in Vega's death in order to avoid influencing the jury's decision in this case. Sencere Hayes is also accused in her death.

What's next:

Young will be sentenced at a later date. The murder case is currently set to go to trial in 2027.