Expand / Collapse search

Mistrial in Ian Mitcham case; woman accused of sexual relations with boy | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 27, 2026 6:44 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From the latest on the mistrial in the Ian Mitcham case, to a woman being accused of having sexual relations with a teen boy, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Mistrial declared in Ian Mitcham case

Featured

Ian Mitcham: Mistrial declared following shake up in jury
article

Ian Mitcham: Mistrial declared following shake up in jury

A mistrial was declared following jury deliberations that were forced to restart on Wednesday for the sentencing of convicted murderer Ian Mitcham after a juror was excused. Mitcham was found guilty in the 2015 murder and sexual assault of Allison Feldman.

2. 6 years ago, Nick Cordova was killed

Featured

Nick Cordova murder: Gilbert police seek leads six years after businessman was killed
article

Nick Cordova murder: Gilbert police seek leads six years after businessman was killed

Six years after Gilbert air conditioning business owner Nick Cordova was shot and killed, police are still searching for answers. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

3. Woman accused of sexual relations with teen boy

Featured

Woman had sexual relations with teen boy she met through church, court docs say
article

Woman had sexual relations with teen boy she met through church, court docs say

A 28-year-old woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen boy she met through church.

4. Mom, her boyfriend accused in her child's death

Featured

Mesa mother, boyfriend charged with murder after toddler with severe burns dies, PD says
article

Mesa mother, boyfriend charged with murder after toddler with severe burns dies, PD says

Mesa police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse following the death of her 22-month-old son.

5. Massive fire tears through empty homes

Featured

Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix
article

Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix

Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning that burned three vacant buildings, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews