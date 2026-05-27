Mistrial in Ian Mitcham case; woman accused of sexual relations with boy | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on the mistrial in the Ian Mitcham case, to a woman being accused of having sexual relations with a teen boy, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Mistrial declared in Ian Mitcham case

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2. 6 years ago, Nick Cordova was killed

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3. Woman accused of sexual relations with teen boy

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4. Mom, her boyfriend accused in her child's death

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5. Massive fire tears through empty homes