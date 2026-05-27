Mistrial in Ian Mitcham case; woman accused of sexual relations with boy | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest on the mistrial in the Ian Mitcham case, to a woman being accused of having sexual relations with a teen boy, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Mistrial declared in Ian Mitcham case
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A mistrial was declared following jury deliberations that were forced to restart on Wednesday for the sentencing of convicted murderer Ian Mitcham after a juror was excused. Mitcham was found guilty in the 2015 murder and sexual assault of Allison Feldman.
2. 6 years ago, Nick Cordova was killed
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Six years after Gilbert air conditioning business owner Nick Cordova was shot and killed, police are still searching for answers. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.
3. Woman accused of sexual relations with teen boy
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A 28-year-old woman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen boy she met through church.
4. Mom, her boyfriend accused in her child's death
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Mesa police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse following the death of her 22-month-old son.
5. Massive fire tears through empty homes
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Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning that burned three vacant buildings, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.