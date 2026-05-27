Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix

The Brief A large fire broke out on May 27 near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, sending a large plume of smoke into the air. The Phoenix Fire Department says 90 firefighters battled the blaze, which burned three vacant buildings. No injuries were reported.



Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 4:15 a.m. on May 27 near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found three vacant buildings on fire.

Crews took a defensive position, and the fire was balanced to a second-alarm blaze due to its size.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Phoenix Fire Department)

"Fire crews used handlines and elevated master streams to fight the blaze," Capt. DJ Lee said. "All buildings were vacant so there are no displaced."

What's next:

Investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire happened: