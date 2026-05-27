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Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix

By and
Published  May 27, 2026 7:23 AM MST
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
3 vacant homes burned in north Phoenix fire

3 vacant homes burned in north Phoenix fire

A massive fire broke out on May 27 near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, burning three vacant buildings. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the details.

The Brief

    • A large fire broke out on May 27 near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.
    • The Phoenix Fire Department says 90 firefighters battled the blaze, which burned three vacant buildings.
    • No injuries were reported.

PHOENIX - Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out at around 4:15 a.m. on May 27 near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found three vacant buildings on fire.

Crews took a defensive position, and the fire was balanced to a second-alarm blaze due to its size.

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  (Phoenix Fire Department)

"Fire crews used handlines and elevated master streams to fight the blaze," Capt. DJ Lee said. "All buildings were vacant so there are no displaced."

What's next:

Investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.

Map of where the fire happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department

North PhoenixNews