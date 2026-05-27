Massive fire burns vacant buildings in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Nearly 100 firefighters battled a massive fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The fire broke out at around 4:15 a.m. on May 27 near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. The Phoenix Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found three vacant buildings on fire.
Crews took a defensive position, and the fire was balanced to a second-alarm blaze due to its size.
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(Phoenix Fire Department)
"Fire crews used handlines and elevated master streams to fight the blaze," Capt. DJ Lee said. "All buildings were vacant so there are no displaced."
What's next:
Investigators will work to determine what caused the fire.
Map of where the fire happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Fire Department