Arizona weather forecast: Low pressure churning over California bringing wind, cooler temps to AZ

The Brief A strong area of low pressure will churn over California through Thursday, bringing wind gusts and cooler temperatures to Arizona. Highs in the Valley will drop to the low-90s by Friday, before rebounding and warming back to triple digits this weekend. Next week, triple digits will stick around, and there will be a slight chance of showers in Phoenix.



Our weather pattern brings windy weather and cooling temperatures for the next several days.

A strong area of low pressure will churn over California through Thursday. As it parks over our neighbors to the west, we'll miss the wet weather passing over parts of California, Nevada, and Utah. Instead, we'll feel the impacts of the system in the form of wind and cooling.

Today:

On Wednesday afternoon, the forecast high caps at 94 degrees in Phoenix. The average high is 99, making this a below-average spell. It will also be windy across the state, with gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-45 mph in the High Country. The winds will likely kick up allergens, so don't forget the medication if you suffer from allergies.

Because of the gusty conditions, a red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for an elevated risk of wildfire development – particularly in parts of Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties.

The Rest of the Week:

The forecast remains roughly the same on Thursday. The high reaches 93 degrees in Phoenix with gusts of 20-30 mph. In the High Country, gusts will return to 30-40 mph. It will be another sunny and dry day, too.

By Friday, the area of low pressure will start to slowly lift off California and over Utah. As it runs north of Arizona, the breezy to windy conditions will start to weaken by late Friday. The low will continue to push our temperatures down with a forecast high of 90 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

By the weekend, we'll see lighter winds and warmer temperatures. The forecast high hits 95 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday. Weekend conditions remain sunny and dry.

Looking Further Ahead:

By next week, high temperatures make a quick spike to the 105+ range. There may be some additional shower chances by mid-next week, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)