I-10 reopened near Mini Stack in Phoenix after semi crash

The Brief A semi-truck crash closed I-10 eastbound near the Mini Stack on May 27 in Phoenix. Traffic was diverted onto northbound State Route 51 and the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain during the closure. It's unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.



Interstate 10 in Phoenix has been fully reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck, partially closed the freeway on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened on May 27 near the Mini Stack. The eastbound lanes were shut down due to the crash. Traffic was temporarily diverted onto northbound State Route 51 and the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain.

The westbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. It's also unclear if anyone was hurt.

A crash shut down eastbound I-10 on May 27 near the Mini Stack in Phoenix. (KSAZ-TV)